PG&E says latest round of shutoffs are smaller, shorter due to progress on repairs

PG&E will be holding a press conference on its Public Safety Power Shutoff event at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Check back here to watch it live.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — As winds increase in Northern California, Pacific Gas and Electric announced power shutoffs will be happening over the next three days.

“According to our current plans, if conditions call for it, we would begin power shutoffs Wednesday evening,” said PG&E spokesman Paul Moreno.

A map on PG&E’s website shows the areas customers may lose power in orange, which the company said are mostly high fire-threat areas.

“So generally, these are foothill communities in the northern and central Sierra Nevada mountains as well as some portions of the Bay Area, particularly higher elevations,” Moreno explained.

PG&E said the number of customers impacted, approximately 53,000, is a lot smaller than previous public safety power shutoff events because the utility has been hard at work.

“The footprint of the shutoffs is smaller because we’ve put equipment in the field to better isolate areas,” Moreno said.

PG&E said the power should be back on everywhere it has been turned off before Friday night and that shorter time frame is because the company has been concentrating its manpower on repairs.

“We also have more resources such as helicopters and crews to do inspections of power lines after the wind events have passed before we restore power,” Moreno said.

PG&E said it cannot guarantee there won’t be another wildfire caused by branches hitting power lines.

“With a Red Flag Warning, we do urge people to be ready. Have a go-bag by your door,” Moreno advised.

The company said it is keeping a close eye on the weather and there is a chance more communities could lose their power later Wednesday night.