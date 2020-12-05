PG&E says possible power shutoffs to affect parts of 15 counties

(KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric announced Friday that parts of 15 counties and five tribal communities could have their power shut off starting early Monday morning to avoid possible wildfires.

According to PG&E, the shutoffs could impact roughly 130,000 customers in portions of Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Sonoma, Tulare, Tuolumne, and Yuba counties.

Customers in the Dry Creek Rancheria, Jackson Rancheria, Middletown Rancheria, Shingle Springs Rancheria and Tuolumne tribal communities will also be affected.

PG&E says the “high fire-risk conditions” are expected to arrive Sunday evening and possibly linger in some regions until Tuesday.

“The highest probability areas for this (Public Safety Power Shutoff) are the Sierra foothills; the North Bay mountains and portions of the Central Coast,” PG&E said in a press release.

In past shutoffs, PG&E has given customers a two-day notice and cut power to fewer customers than expected.

Alpine County: 574 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers

Amador County: 9,573 customers, 764 Medical Baseline customers

Calaveras County: 10,759 customers, 440 Medical Baseline customers

El Dorado County: 35,732 customers, 2,555 Medical Baseline customers

Fresno County: 1,292 customers, 74 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 1,223 customers, 67 Medical Baseline customers

Monterey County: 333 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 6,780 customers, 218 Medical Baseline customers

Nevada County: 25,938 customers, 1,509 Medical Baseline customers

Placer County: 24,918 customers, 1,586 Medical Baseline customers

Sierra County: 1,099 customers, 23 Medical Baseline customers

Sonoma County: 1,797 customers, 61 Medical Baseline customers

Tulare County: 276 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

Tuolumne County: 10,114 customers, 573 Medical Baseline customers

Yuba County: 312 customers, 40 Medical Baseline customers

Total: 130,722 customers, 7,928 Medical Baseline customers

Dry Creek Rancheria Tribal community: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Jackson Rancheria Tribal community: 28 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Middletown Rancheria Tribal community: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Shingle Springs Rancheria Tribal community: 49 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers

Tuolumne Tribal community: 100 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers