(FOX40.COM) — Parts of Northern California will be under a fire weather watch from Tuesday night to Wednesday night due to low humidity and breezy winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is the first one to be issued in the region this year and straddles both sides of Interstate 5 from Solano and Yolo counties north to the Redding area, in Shasta County.

Because of the weather conditions that raise the risk of a wildfire breaking out and spreading, Pacific Gas and Electric said power shutoffs were “likely” in a similar region, composed of seven counties: Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Napa, Shasta, Tehama and Yolo.

The fire watch was issued from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 11 p.m. Wednesday. The NWS forecasts winds of 15-25 miles per hour, with some gusts up to 35 mph, and humidity levels lowering to between 30-45% on Tuesday night and even lower, to between 10 and 20%, on Wednesday afternoon.

PG&E’s power shutoffs, if implemented, would only affect parts of the counties, and the company would make the decision on “more granular levels,” a statement read.

An online graphic from PG&E shows the “potential” for power shutoffs on Wednesday and Thursday.

The company said it is most concerned about the Lake Shasta area on Wednesday when wind gusts as strong as 45 mph could develop.

PG&E said a widespread power shutoff event is not expected at this time.

They company used what it calls “public safety power shutoffs” in recent years to temporarily cut off power to wide swaths of the state which left up to tens of thousands of people without power, in order to limit potential fires that could start from its equipment.