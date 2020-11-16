PG&E: Stormy weather could cause outages in Northern and Central California this week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rain and gusty winds may start overnight and continue this week across Northern and Central California, Pacific Gas & Electric warned Monday.

Thunderstorm risk across some valley areas Wednesday afternoon is also possible, the company added, along with higher elevation snowfall.

SNOW: Tuesday-Wednesday mainly above 6500 feet in elevation. I expect 12-18" of snow! I would recommend avoiding travel in the Sierra Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/GZ6HaHmm3Q — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) November 16, 2020

“This storm has the potential to cause power outages due to rain and gusty winds. We’re urging our customers to have a plan to keep themselves and their families safe. Our meteorology team is closely tracking the weather and working with our operations teams in the field to ensure we’re ready to restore outages safely and as quickly as possible.” Scott Strenfel, PG&E Principal Meteorologist

For storm safety tips, they can be found at www.pge.com/beprepared.