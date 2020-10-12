PG&E warns of increased likelihood of planned shutoffs Wednesday

(KTXL) — PG&E is warning some customers that the likelihood of a planned shutoff starting Wednesday has increased. 

The utility company says the locations with the highest possibility of a shutoff, as of Sunday, are “the Northern Sierra Nevada foothills, the mid and higher elevations in the Sierra generally north of Yosemite (northern part of Zone 8), the North Bay mountains and potentially pockets of the Santa Cruz mountains.”

According to PG&E, the possible shutoffs are partly due to wind events that could last from Wednesday until Friday.

More information will be available within the coming days, according to PG&E. 

PG&E says the possible shutoffs will affect parts Zones 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8. 

ZoneCounties
Zone 1Del Norte, Humboldt*, Mendocino*, Trinity*
Zone 2Butte*, Colusa*, Glenn*, Humboldt*, Lassen*, Plumas*, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama*, Trinity*
Zone 3Lake*, Marin, Mendocino*, Napa*, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara*, Santa Cruz*, Solano*, Sonoma*
Zone 4Alameda, Colusa*, Contra Costa, Glenn*, Lake*, Mendocino*, Napa*, San Benito*, San Joaquin*, Santa Clara*, Solano*, Sonoma*, Stanislaus*, Tehama*, Trinity*, Yolo
Zone 5Alpine*, Amador*, Butte*, Calaveras*, El Dorado, Lassen*, Nevada, Placer, Plumas*, Sacramento, Sierra, Tehama*, Yuba
Zone 6Monterey*, San Luis Obispo*, Santa Barbara*
Zone 7Fresno*, Kern*, Kings, Merced, Monterey*, San Benito*, San Luis Obispo*, Santa Barbara*, Santa Clara*, Santa Cruz*, Stanislaus*
Zone 8Alpine*, Amador*, Calaveras*, Fresno*, Inyo, Kern*, Madera, Mariposa, San Joaquin*, Tulare*, Tuolumne
Zone 9Kern*, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara*, Tulare*, Ventura
* counties may appear in multiple zones. (Courtesy PG&E)

