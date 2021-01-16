PG&E warns of power shutoff for parts of 9 counties Monday

(KTXL) — PG&E warns nine counties may be affected by a power shutoff in order to avoid igniting a fire.
According to PG&E, about 21,000 customers could have their power shut off starting Monday night until about Wednesday morning.
Customers by county who could potentially be affected by this PSPS eventPG&E
Calaveras County: 5,291 customers, 183 Medical Baseline customers
Fresno County: 2,220 customers, 139 Medical Baseline customers
Kern County: 762 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers
Madera County: 289 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers
Mariposa County: 2,532 customers, 163 Medical Baseline customers
San Luis Obispo County: 2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Santa Barbara County: 621 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customer
Tulare County: 435 customers, 8 Medical Baseline customers
Tuolumne County: 9,734 customers, 554 Medical Baseline customers