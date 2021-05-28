Photos: Weapons, ammo found in San Jose gunman’s home

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — New photos shared by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Friday show what was inside the San Jose VTA shooter’s home.

Photos show ammunition and another weapon inside the home of Samuel Cassidy, the gunman who killed nine of his coworkers before taking his own life.

Multiple cans of gasoline, suspected Molotov cocktails, 12 firearms and about 22,000 rounds of ammunition.

“Based on current evidence obtained by Sheriff’s Office Detectives at the VTA yard and the suspect’s residence, it is clear that this was a planned event and the suspect was prepared to use his firearms to take as many lives as he possibly could,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, a VTA worker.

Officials said a suspicious house fire in San Jose that broke out just before the shooting might have been connected. The structure was later determined to be the suspect’s residence.

After the fire was controlled, officials say they believe the suspect was responsible for the fire and the destruction of his home.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured video of Cassidy moments before the shooting Wednesday morning.

Video shows the the 57-year-old loading a large duffel bag into his white truck as he left for work around 5:40 a.m.

Surveillance video shared Thursday showed Cassidy at the VTA rail yard the morning of the shooting. In the video, Cassidy was walking through the parking lot in between the buildings where he shot and killed his coworkers.

Officials say at this time, there is no information on a possible motive.

Cassidy’s ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, said Cassidy had a bad temper and would tell her that he wanted to kill people at work, “but I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now.”

Nelms, teary-eyed and shaken by the news, said her ex-husband would come home wound up and angry about things that happened at work. As he talked about it, “he would get more mad,” she said. “He could dwell on things.”

When Cassidy lost his temper, Nelms said there were times she was scared. He was someone who could physically hurt others, she said.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen told KRON4 he doesn’t know if there’s anything officials could have done to prevent this shooting.

Rosen says the investigation is active in terms of figuring out exactly what the perpetrator did, the motive and whether there were any clues or signs.