Pics: Sen. Feinstein’s Tahoe estate listed for $41M

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) – Another vacation rental is for sale in Lake Tahoe.

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and her husband, Richard C. Blum, just listed their Tahoe estate for $41 million, according to Realtor.com.

The waterfront property was initially listed for $46 million back in October 2020.

The estate includes the main house, a pavilion and a carriage house. No guest will get left behind, considering there are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

There’s also a 172-foot pier and a 278 -foot white sand beach in the backyard.

The home is being offered “mostly furnished,” but it’s unclear what is included. 

The 4.75-acre estate is owned by an LLC tied to Blum’s investment management firm, Blum Capitol.

The listing agent is Trinkie Watson with Chase International-Tahoe City.

