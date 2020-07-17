Piece of evidence in Vallejo police shooting destroyed

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A piece of evidence in a fatal shooting by a San Francisco Bay Area police detective has been destroyed.

The San Francisco Chronicle says Vallejo police discarded the windshield of a police vehicle through which a detective fired, killing a man who turned out to have a hammer and not a gun.

The shooting occurred when officers responded to a report of people stealing merchandise from a store on June 2 during a night of demonstrations against police brutality.

The city manager’s office says the windshield was discarded and the vehicle was put back into service without consultation with the police chief or city attorney.

An employee has been placed on leave.