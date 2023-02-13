(KTXL) — Pilots lined up on Monday to honor Ace Pilot Chuck Yeager’s legacy on what would have been his 100th birthday.

P-51 Mustangs took to the sky in formation as tribute. They are similar to the ones that Yeager would have flown in World War II.

“He’s an aviation pioneer, and he’s a great example of what you can if you’ve got the passion to get into a subject like aviation with all your heart and learn everything you can about it,” said Pilot Juan Browne.

Yeager was the first pilot to break the sound barrier. He helped lead the development of supersonic jet fighter aircraft for future generations.

The feat cemented him as a record-setting test pilot.