Placer County requests to reopen indoor business operations due to poor air quality

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials in Placer County are asking that businesses be allowed to conduct activities indoors because of the growing concerns over poor air quality.

For many business owners in Northern California, the smoke caused by the state’s numerous wildfires could not have come at a worse time.

The fires come during a record-breaking heat wave that has already cut into sales at restaurants, hair salons, gyms and other businesses.

Many of those businesses are the same ones that struggled to retool their operations to accommodate the outdoors-only edict imposed by state health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I didn’t even want to walk my dog this morning,” said Bonnie Gore, chair of the Placer County Board of Supervisors. “I want to support our local businesses but it’s hard to sit and enjoy a nice dinner outdoors when you’re breathing in smoke.”

That’s why the board wrote a letter, signed by the mayors of key cities in the county, asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen establishments to serve customers indoors.

Before the latest shutdown, Gore said that many businesses had invested in safety measures.

“They’re putting in precautions to allow for their employees as well as their patrons to be safe,” Gore explained.

According to Gore, air quality in Placer County is not expected to improve for another two weeks and that doesn’t take into account any new fires that might start.

History has shown that the wildfire season in California goes into October and into the winter months in a bad year.

Temperatures can go from being too hot for outdoor businesses to being too cold and wet.

Gore said she believes other communities are also seeing that the health-risk dynamic of operating outdoors has changed with the unhealthy air.

“I’m guessing he’s hearing from other jurisdictions in the state that due to the poor air quality, we’d like to see our businesses move back indoors,” Gore said.

Gore said one of the factors in sending off the request to the governor is that the Placer County health officer has said people should not be outdoors when the Air Quality Index is above 150, which it has been for the past several days.