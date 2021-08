Californians will head to the polls on Sept. 14 for a recall election that could replace Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Jodi Hicks, the CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, tweeting recently about this election and why she believes it’s closely tied to reproductive rights.

Hicks joined Sonseeahray o FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to explain.

"We are imploring those who support reproductive freedom, health equity and more to support Governor @GavinNewsom and oppose this partisan and extremist-led recall attempt in September.” – @PPActionCA President/CEO @JodiHicks#VoteNO — Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California (@PPActionCA) August 2, 2021