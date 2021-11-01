Planned Parenthood CEO latest as Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions

A majority of the Supreme Court signaled Monday they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy.

But it was unclear how quickly the court would rule and whether it would issue an order blocking the law that has been in effect for two months, or require providers to ask a lower court put the law on hold.

Under the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision, states are prevented from banning abortion before viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The justices will hear a separate challenge to those decisions in a case over Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Those arguments are set for Dec. 1.

Abortion advocates in California and across the country are bracing for a possible reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Changes to or the elimination of an almost 50-year-old law could have a great impact on the states that might choose to preserve the right to this procedure.

Jodi Hicks, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the latest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.