SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Claudette Stefanian visited one of Sacramento’s Planned Parenthood locations to discuss the statement the organization made following the United State Supreme Courts Dobb’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“To people across the country living in a state hostile to abortion: California is here for you. We will not turn people away, and we will find a way to support you so that you can get the care you need,” President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of California Jodi Hicks said.