Plumas National Forest responding to several reported lightning strikes

(KTXL) — Personnel at Plumas National Forest are responding to several reported lightning strikes, which have been named.
There are seven reported strikes that personnel was sent to check.
- Evans: crews are engaged with additional resources responding
- Round: found to be part of the Dixie Fire
- Shake: unable to locate anything
- Willow: unable to locate anything
- Kessler: unable to locate anything
- Smith: crews are engaged on a 40″ X 40″ fire
- Penman: crews were unable to find anything but will return in the morning during daylight
Officials say they are receiving help from personnel fighting the Dixie Fire.