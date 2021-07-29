Plumas National Forest responding to several reported lightning strikes

(KTXL) — Personnel at Plumas National Forest are responding to several reported lightning strikes, which have been named.

There are seven reported strikes that personnel was sent to check.

Evans: crews are engaged with additional resources responding

Round: found to be part of the Dixie Fire

Shake: unable to locate anything

Willow: unable to locate anything

Kessler: unable to locate anything

Smith: crews are engaged on a 40″ X 40″ fire

Penman: crews were unable to find anything but will return in the morning during daylight

Officials say they are receiving help from personnel fighting the Dixie Fire.