Plumas National Forest responding to several reported lightning strikes

(KTXL) — Personnel at Plumas National Forest are responding to several reported lightning strikes, which have been named.

There are seven reported strikes that personnel was sent to check. 

  • Evans: crews are engaged with additional resources responding
  • Round: found to be part of the Dixie Fire
  • Shake: unable to locate anything
  • Willow: unable to locate anything
  • Kessler: unable to locate anything
  • Smith: crews are engaged on a 40″ X 40″ fire
  • Penman: crews were unable to find anything but will return in the morning during daylight

Officials say they are receiving help from personnel fighting the Dixie Fire. 

