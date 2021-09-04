Police: 17-year-old fatally stabs unsheltered man in Redding

REDDING, Calif. (KTXL) — A man experiencing homelessness in Redding died from his injuries Friday after police say he was stabbed by a 17-year-old boy last week.

On Wednesday, August 25, 56-year-old Felix Ramirez of Auburn was found on the road in the area of South Market Street near Ellis Street with multiple stab wounds just after 11 p.m.

Redding police detectives searched the area and said they found a 17-year-old boy with blood on his clothes and body. Police arrested and booked him at the Shasta County Juvenile Hall on attempted murder charges.

Ramirez was taken to local hospital for surgery and was in critical condition until he died from his injuries Friday morning. Police said Ramirez was living unsheltered in Redding before the stabbing.

Redding police notified the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office of Ramirez’s death and requested the teenager to be charged with murder.

No additional information about the teenager was released.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.

This story is developing.