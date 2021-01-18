Police: 3 people found dead in Redding home, fentanyl possibly ingested

REDDING, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were found dead inside a home in Redding Monday afternoon and police believe fentanyl may have been a factor in their deaths.

The Redding Police Department received reports of three unidentified people dead inside a home on Park Marina Drive near Rome Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived they discovered drugs among the dead and investigators believe they were ingested by the three people before they died.

Police officials said the Shasta Interagency Narcotic Task Force tested the drugs and preliminary results came back as fentanyl.

The Shasta County Coroner’s Office also helped with the investigation and officials said the identities of the people will not be released until their families are notified.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Redding Police Departments Investigations Division at 530-225-4200.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.