Police: 9-month-old overdoses on fentanyl in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 9-month-old baby overdosed on fentanyl on Friday in east Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 21, police were called out to a residence on Lake Street near Beale Avenue for a 9-month-old baby not breathing, according to BPD. When officers arrived they said they located an unresponsive baby. The baby was transported to the local hospital where it was determined that the baby was suffering from a fentanyl overdose.

The child was revived and their condition is stable and is in the custody of Child Protective Services, according to BPD.

A search warrant was executed at the residence where the baby was and fentanyl and narcotics paraphernalia were found, according to police. Gabriela Cruz, 23, of Bakersfield was arrested for felony child cruelty, possession of a controlled substance for sales and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.