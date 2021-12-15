Police arrest 6 on suspicion of targeting Asian women in Bay Area robberies

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Six people believed to have targeted Asian women around the Bay Area in multiple robberies have been arrested, the San Jose Police Department said.

Their investigation focused on over 70 reported incidents of robbery, burglary and theft that happened between Oct. 2020 and Sept. 2021, police said.

Police identified the suspects as:

1.) Anthony Michael Robinson Stockton Resident 24 Years 2.) Cameron Alonzo Moody East Palo Alto Resident 27 Years 3.) Derje Damond Blanks San José Resident 23 Years 4.) Hassani Burleson Ramsey Oakland Resident 24 Years 5.) Clarence Jackson East Palo Alto Resident 21 Years 6.) Malik Short Tracy Resident 21 Years

“Asian females were frequently the targeted victims and many were injured during the robberies,” the police department said.

Each of the six suspects received hate crime enhancements with their charges, according to police.

The suspects were identified with the help of witnesses and the victims.

Anyone with information, or victims of unreported incidents associated to these suspects, is asked to contact Detective Estantino #4339 of the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.