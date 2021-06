VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left at least three people injured.

The shooting happened on Thursday just after 10 p.m., on Caldwell Avenue, east of Interstate 80 and north of Highway 780, police said.

Three people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police added.

