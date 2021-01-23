Police: Black teens wrongly detained at Target in Los Angeles County

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department says three teens, who are Black, were wrongly detained at a Target store during a grand theft investigation last week.

The Ventura County Star reported that the 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds were walking home after attending church with friends when they decided to stop at Target to buy snacks.

The teens said they were the victims of racial profiling by Target staff and county deputies.

Target issued a statement saying the company has apologized and fired one of the security team members.

A mother of one of the boys has since retained an attorney to file a lawsuit alleging a violation of her son’s civil rights.