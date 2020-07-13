Police locate San Diego infant after 2 women fatally shot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say a 6-month-old boy was found more than six hours after the child was taken from a home where his mother and grandmother were shot to death.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the baby was found unharmed around 3 p.m. Sunday after being taken from a San Diego home. San Diego police say the child was found with a woman at an apartment complex.

The shooting victims were the boy’s 37-year-old mother and his 65-year-old grandmother.

Authorities say they were searching for the child’s father, who they believe left the scene with the boy after the shooting.