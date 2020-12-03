Police: Redding officer injured after altercation, shooting

REDDING, Calif. (KTXL) — A police officer was injured after an altercation and shooting in the Discovery Village shopping area, according to the Redding Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a disturbance on Dana Drive.

An altercation ensued between officers and a person at the scene, resulting in a shooting, according to police.

At this time, it is unclear who fired their weapon.

One officer was injured and transported to the hospital. Police said the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story.