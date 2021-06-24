Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck woman in San Francisco crosswalk

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police say a white Infiniti SUV is the vehicle that hit a woman in a crosswalk around 5 p.m. Monday at Beach and Columbus streets.

It happened about 500 feet away from her workplace at the Argonaunt Hotel. Her manager Stefan Műhle says she was leaving work with coworkers.

“They all left the hotel roughly around the same time at 4:30 or so in the afternoon and walked out the door towards the street and several of them witnessed the incident and you know they’re family,” Műhle said. “These guys have worked together for those 15 years.”

The orange marking is where the woman was standing.

Police believe the SUV was also involved in car burglaries in the area before the hit-and-run.

Műhle set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.

“Anything that we can do to help her along the way and the recovering process and her family too,” Műhle said.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating the suspect vehicle, a white Infiniti SUV with California license plate 7MJJ084.

Police say the license plate was stolen from another vehicle.

The victim’s manager says there have been a lot of car burglaries in the area, and the woman is a long-time employee she has been working at the Argonaunt Hotel for 15 years.