Police shoots, kills armed man who had taken hostage in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGLES (KTLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department shot and killed a man after he took a hostage Friday night, police said.

The LAPD responded to reports of a man with a gun near Eighth Street and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles at about 4:10 p.m., police said.

The man, whom police did not name, attempted to shoot one man in the face — the gun did not fire — and shot at several other people, including a 14-year-old boy whose head was grazed by gunfire.

The teenager received treatment at a local hospital and is expected to survive, police added.

The man then struggled with several other people before entering an apartment complex at Sixth and Main streets, where he took a woman hostage and held a gun to her head, police said.

“Based on the already incredibly violent actions & fearing the suspect was going to kill the hostage, SWAT entered the apartment,” the LAPD tweeted.

Based on the already incredibly violent actions & fearing the suspect was going to kill the hostage, SWAT entered the apartment. An OIS occurred and the suspect was struck by gunfire and has died at scene. The hostage has been taken to a local hospital. The firearm is at scene. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 9, 2021

The man was shot by police during the encounter and died at the scene, police said.

Officers recovered the gun, and the woman has been taken to a nearby hospital, police added.