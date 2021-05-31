Police: Suspect taken into custody after 70-year-old man killed in random attack in Anaheim neighborhood

A suspect has been taken into custody after a 70-year-old man died following a random attack in his Anaheim neighborhood on Monday, the Anaheim Police Department reported.

The victim, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was attacked in a neighborhood near Brookhurst Street and the 91 Freeway around 12:20 p.m. Anaheim police initially responded to the neighborhood around noon, after first receiving a call about an assault in the neighborhood, and began searching for the attacker.

“A local resident here was in his front yard and was assaulted by an unknown male here. That attack appeared to be random,” Sgt. Shane Carringer said. “While officers were on scene taking that report, we received a call about an assault and battery in progress here at the intersection of Falmouth and Catalpa.”

The first victim was able to chase off the suspect and call police. But the 70-year-old man who was the victim in the second attack died at a local hospital, Carringer said.

Officers were able to locate a suspect in the deadly attack and identified him as 30-year-old David Abbott.

Abbott, of Anaheim, was recently released for an assault with a deadly weapon case that happened on May 15, according to Anaheim police. He posted $100,000 bond on May 20.

Carringer said detectives are trying to determine if Abbott was also the attacker in the first neighborhood assault on Monday.

No other details were released.