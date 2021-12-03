Political analysts discuss avoided shutdown, SCOTUS abortion case, VP Harris’ future

The Senate passed a stopgap spending bill Thursday that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates.

President Joe Biden signed the stopgap spending bill into law on Friday.

FOX40 political analysts Democrat Ed Emerson and Republican Tab Berg joined Sonseeahray to discuss the avoided shutdown.

Emerson and Berg also discussed the Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson case, Vice President Kamala Harris’ political future and where Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg fits into the equation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.