Political analysts discuss latest recall election developments

The recall election for Gov. Gavin Newsom is set for Sept. 14.

Delegate voting continues as the California Republican Party looks at possibly endorsing a candidate in the recall. Thursday, voters got an idea of who that candidate could be.

So far, Radio host Larry Elder, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Rocklin-area Assemblyman Kevin Kiley have met the threshold for endorsement after early delegate voting.

Republican strategist Tab Berg and Democratic consultant Ed Emerson joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to break things down.