Political analysts discuss Newsom’s stimulus proposal as recall looms

Political analysts Ed Emerson and Tim Rosales discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal that could give some Californians another stimulus payment.

The proposal would include $5.2 billion to pay back rent and $2 billion for overdue utility bills for people who fell behind during the pandemic.

“This certainly, there’s political maneuvering by the governor in this proposal, and this rebate going back to taxpayers,” Rosales said. “I think certainly it is good politics for Gov. Newsom.”

This comes as he faces a likely recall election later this year.