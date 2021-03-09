Political analysts discuss upcoming State of the State from Gov. Newsom

Watch Governor Newsom's State of the State address tonight at 6 p.m. on FOX40

Tuesday evening, Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his latest State of the State address to the people of California.

He’ll be addressing Californians as many argue the state of his political capital is severely compromised because of his own doing.

By necessity, COVID-19 has consumed his governorship over the last year. There’s no area of life in California the disease hasn’t touched.

But his policies have riled thousands across the Golden State for months, and it’s through that lens that many will be listening to his upcoming remarks.

To get an idea of what Californians should expect, Sonseeahray spoke to Republican analyst Tab Berg and Democratic analyst Hilary McLean.