SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California was officially reopened Tuesday.

The announcement allows vaccinated Californians to do away with masking and social distancing requirements in most situations after months of lockdowns and capacity restrictions.

Political analysts Ed Emerson and Tim Rosales join FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo to break down what it means for the state moving forward.