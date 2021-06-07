Political analysts weigh in on Newsom’s state of emergency decision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While California is set to reopen June 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the COVID-19 state of emergency will remain indefinitely.

The state of emergency gives the governor the power to suspend and impose new rules, and allows the federal government to cover the state’s COVID-19-related costs.

FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo spoke to Republican political analyst Rob Stutzman and Democratic political analyst Steve Maviglio about why the state of emergency order will remain in place and some lawmakers think the state of emergency gives the governor too much power.