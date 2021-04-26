Political experts discuss Newsom facing recall election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California secretary of state’s office announced Monday the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Recall supporters collected more than 2.1 million signatures and the office announced that more than 1.6 million signatures had been verified, meeting the required count by more than about 100,000 signatures to force a vote.

Newsom’s team has a 30-day window where signers are allowed to withdraw their signatures, but it is unlikely that enough people will remove their names and voters will likely see a recall election this fall.

Political consultants Ed Emerson, Tim Rosales, Rob Stutzman and Steve Maviglio joined FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo to talk about Monday’s announcement.