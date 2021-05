(KTXL) – With recall campaigns from John Cox and Caitlyn Jenner kicking off, as well as an anti-recall campaign from Governor Gavin Newsom, the efforts to replace Newsom are underway.

Cox and Jenner began their respective campaigns with the launch of Cox’s “Meet The Beast” tour land Jenner releasing a new ad on social media.

Republican strategist and co-founder of the Lincoln Project Mike Madrid joins FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo to discuss what the start of these campaigns signals for California.