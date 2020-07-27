Poll: Most Californians worry about health, finances during pandemic; majority support mask use

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) — Most Californians say they are worried about their physical health and their finances during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey from the Public Policy Institute of California.

Seventy-seven percent of Californias said they are either very or somewhat worried that they or someone in their family will get sick from the coronavirus. Seventy-four percent said they believe people should wear face coverings in public to prevent the spread of the virus. Only 3% said people should never wear a mask in public.

Most Californians also don’t have a positive economic outlook. Only 19% of people in California “expect good times financially in the state during the next 12 months,” according to the survey. The PPIC noted that the amount of confidence, unchanged since April, is the lowest it’s been since the Great Depression.

The survey also asked Californians about race relations, with 60% saying racism remains a big problem in the U.S.

Each figure varies when broken down by region and ethnicity. The complete results can be viewed below.