A new poll shows the majority of adults in California believe the United States should not take a side when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The poll, conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California, found that 61% of Californians, with variations across age groups and party lines, don’t want the nation to back either side.

“Twenty-eight percent of adults and 37 percent of likely voters say the US should take Israel’s side, while 9 percent of adults and 11 percent of likely voters say the US should take Palestine’s side,” the PPIC website stated.

PPIC Poll shows sentiment in California involving the Israel-Hamas war. December 2023. (PPIC)

Divides become clear, however, when you look at political affiliations and age.

The PPIC poll shows 59% of Republicans believe the U.S. should back Israel versus just 4% who say the U.S. should take the Palestinians’ side, leaving 39% in the middle.

Among Democrats, 19% favor Israel, 16% favor the Palestinians and 63% don’t believe the U.S. should take a side, the poll found.

Among California adults ages 18 to 34, 21% said the U.S. should support the Palestinians, 17% said Israel, leaving 61% in the middle. Support for the Palestinian cause shrinks among older demographics, the poll shows, but a majority still do not favor either side.

An Ipsos poll taken in October showed about half (52%) of Americans do not think the U.S. should take a side in the conflict.