Pollock Pines resident prepared for the worst as winds expected to change Caldor Fire conditions

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (KTXL) — Dozens of Pollock Pines residents have had to leave their homes as the windswept Caldor Fire quickly grew.

For some, the Cameron Parks evacuation center will be their temporary home for the next few days.

“It’s got all the conveniences and it’s small, so I can pretty much fit it anywhere,” said Homer Harrison. “As soon as we got the warning we packed up our stuff and came down here.”

Harrison got to the evacuation center Tuesday night.

“We like camping anyway, and actually what we’re doing now it’s just camping in a parking lot. So, it’s nothing new,” Harrison said.

Even though it is much more cramped than what he is used to, he says he is doing alright — all things considered.

“I actually feel OK. I am healthy and got a place to stay at night and we just have to wait and see what happens,” Harrison said.

Harrison, like most, agrees that waiting and not knowing is the worst part of the experience so far.

FOX40 checked on Harrison’s neighborhood. It was still standing as of Wednesday afternoon, but there is some concern going into the weekend.

“What we’re concerned about is if the wind changes and comes back. That would not be good,” Harrison said.

Hoping for the best but preparing for the worst, Harrison says he is ready for anything that might happen in the next few days.

“It wouldn’t be good but we’ll deal with it,” Harrison said.