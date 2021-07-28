PPIC survey: Californians concerned about impact of climate change on wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new survey by the Public Policy Institute of California shows Californians are concerned about the impact climate change is having on wildfires.

According to the survey, 78% of respondents say that climate change has contributed to California’s recent wildfires, with 63% voicing concern about climate change causing more severe drought and wildfires and 52% saying they are concerned about more severe heatwaves.

While more than half of Californians, 55%, believe the threat of wildfires is a big problem throughout the state, only 33% have a great deal of confidence in the government’s readiness to respond to wildfires in their part of the state. About half have some confidence at 52%, and 14% say they have hardly any confidence at all.

Confidence in the state’s wildfire readiness differs across party lines with 37% of Democrats responding positively compared to 28% of independents and 25% of Republicans.

Residents further south expressed greater confidence in the government’s readiness to deal with wildfires, with 38% of residents in the Los Angeles area responding positively compared to just 20% in the San Francisco Bay Area.