PPIC survey: Californians concerned about impact of climate change on wildfires

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new survey by the Public Policy Institute of California shows Californians are concerned about the impact climate change is having on wildfires.

According to the survey, 78% of respondents say that climate change has contributed to California’s recent wildfires, with 63% voicing concern about climate change causing more severe drought and wildfires and 52% saying they are concerned about more severe heatwaves.

While more than half of Californians, 55%, believe the threat of wildfires is a big problem throughout the state, only 33% have a great deal of confidence in the government’s readiness to respond to wildfires in their part of the state. About half have some confidence at 52%, and 14% say they have hardly any confidence at all.

Confidence in the state’s wildfire readiness differs across party lines with 37% of Democrats responding positively compared to 28% of independents and 25% of Republicans.

Residents further south expressed greater confidence in the government’s readiness to deal with wildfires, with 38% of residents in the Los Angeles area responding positively compared to just 20% in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News