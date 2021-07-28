PPIC survey: Californians show increasing concern over water supply, drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new survey by the Public Policy Institute of California shows Californians’ top environmental concern is the state’s water supply and drought.

The PPIC survey says 25% of Californians named that environmental issue as the most important — Last year, 10% of residents said it was the most important, pointing instead to climate change.

Closing in on the 2015 record high of 70%, the survey found 63% of Californians see water supply as a “big problem in their part of the state.” That majority held regardless of region, age or any other demographic. The issue, in 2021, garnered more mentions from Californians than in 2020, with 38% saying it was a big problem then.

Although climate change was not pointed to as Californian’s top concern, 80% of residents say climate change “contributed to the current drought in the state.” That majority remains even across party lines and other groups.

In regards to the effect climate change could have in the future, 89% of Californians are “very or somewhat concerned … about droughts that are more severe.” The Central Valley, 63% very concerned, trails behind the Bay Area, 68%, and Los Angeles, 66%. Regardless of demographic groups, a majority of Californians were found to be very concerned.

When asked if they are doing anything to conserve water, four in ten Californians said “they have been doing a lot to reduce water use recently.” The same number of Californians said they were doing a lot when divided by party affiliation: 43% Democrats, 40% Republicans and 40% of independents.

The PPIC survey found the number of Californians saying they had been doing a lot increased with age, 29% ages 18-34 and 52% ages 55 and older. Although it increased with age, the PPIC says the number declines with higher income and education.

When it comes to the state and local governments, 65% say their response to the current drought is not enough. Only 29% of Californians believe the government is doing the right amount and 4% say the government is doing too much.

Californians, however, trust the state government the most when it comes to handling environmental issues: 18% federal government, 43% state and 34% local government.

For Gov. Gavin Newsom, a majority of Californians, 59%, approve of the way he is handling environmental issues. The same holds true for the California Legislature, with 53% approval.

Most residents, 43%, said it was very important for them to see California act as a leader around the world when it comes to fighting climate change. Just about the same number, 41%, believe more jobs could come from California’s efforts to reduce climate change.