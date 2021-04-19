Preliminary magnitude 4.2 quake reported in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded in Sonoma County Monday just before noon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake’s epicenter was recorded roughly 5 miles south of Cobb, and about 67 miles from Sacramento.

Several reports of weak shaking came into the USGS from the Bay Area and a few people reported feeling weak shaking as far away as Vacaville and Fairfield.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.