Magnitude 6.2 earthquake recorded off NorCal coast

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was recorded just off the coast of Northern California Monday.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake at 12:10 p.m. off the North Coast, roughly 24 miles away from the Humboldt County community of Petrolia and 45 miles southwest of Eureka.
The earthquake’s preliminary magnitude was measured at 5.8 before it was upgraded by the USGS.
Multiple aftershocks were recorded off the coast and near coastal communities.
People across Northern California, and even those living as far north as Oregon, reported feeling shaking. A geologist with the California Geological Survey said they could feel shaking as far as San Francisco, which is roughly 250 miles from Petrolia.
Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the earthquake may have had an intensity of VII, meaning “very strong.”
California’s Office of Emergency Services said it was “actively monitoring” the effects of the earthquake, but so far, no onshore structural damage has been reported.
The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami was not expected.
“The Mendocino fracture zone is the southern boundary between the Juan de Fuca plate and the Pacific plate. It is a transform fault, meaning the motion is sideways. No vertical motion so little water is displaced and thus no tsunami warning,” Dr. Jones explained on Twitter.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.