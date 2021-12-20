Magnitude 6.2 earthquake recorded off NorCal coast

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was recorded just off the coast of Northern California Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake at 12:10 p.m. off the North Coast, roughly 24 miles away from the Humboldt County community of Petrolia and 45 miles southwest of Eureka.

The earthquake’s preliminary magnitude was measured at 5.8 before it was upgraded by the USGS.

Multiple aftershocks were recorded off the coast and near coastal communities.

People across Northern California, and even those living as far north as Oregon, reported feeling shaking. A geologist with the California Geological Survey said they could feel shaking as far as San Francisco, which is roughly 250 miles from Petrolia.

Please note the magnitude was upgraded from a M5.9 to a M6.2 after the image in the previous tweet was generated. — California Geological Survey (@CAGeoSurvey) December 20, 2021

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the earthquake may have had an intensity of VII, meaning “very strong.”

California’s Office of Emergency Services said it was “actively monitoring” the effects of the earthquake, but so far, no onshore structural damage has been reported.

The Mendocino fracture zone is the southern boundary between the Juan de Fuca plate and the Pacific plate. It is a transform fault, meaning the motion is sideways. No vertical motion so little water is displaced and thus no tsunami warning. pic.twitter.com/Ll1N2mk2K0 — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) December 20, 2021

Cal OES is actively monitoring this recent quake and coordinating closely with local partners in the region to protect communities from any secondary impacts. https://t.co/nx2ozltlux — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) December 20, 2021

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami was not expected.

“The Mendocino fracture zone is the southern boundary between the Juan de Fuca plate and the Pacific plate. It is a transform fault, meaning the motion is sideways. No vertical motion so little water is displaced and thus no tsunami warning,” Dr. Jones explained on Twitter.

Important update: At this time a Tsunami or other threat to the coastline are NOT expected as a result of today’s earthquake.



Please remain vigilant & follow advice from local officials, as several aftershocks in the magnitude 2.5-4 range continue to impact the region. https://t.co/vGU5qlBj37 — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) December 20, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.