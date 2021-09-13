President Biden’s visit to Mather Airport draws supporters, critics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — President Joe Biden was greeted by Gov. Gavin Newsom on his arrival to California Monday afternoon.

After disembarking, Biden told awaiting reporters his plan to help the state’s wildfire effort.

“My Build Back Better plan includes billions of dollars for wildfire preparedness, reliance and response, forest management to restore millions of acres and to protect homes and public water sources,” Biden said.

Biden then took off again to visit areas devastated by the Caldor Fire before, ultimately, heading to Southern California to help Gov. Newsom ahead of Tuesday’s recall election.

While Biden’s visit to Mather airport was brief, others were there a decent amount of the day, coming out to see the president and Air Force One.

Kevin Palmer works nearby at the V.A. He says it was an honor to be there for the president.

“Teamwork, we are out here supporting somebody and something so more power to him,” Palmer said.

Others wanted to be present to show their disapproval of Biden.

Layne Pauly was one of them, telling FOX40 that reactions to his flag were mixed.

“Quite a few people have been giving me a thumbs-up, some people look, some people laugh, some people give me thumbs-down,” Pauly said. “it is what it is, everybody has the right to free speech.”

Air Force One left the runway at about 5 p.m. Monday in front of man onlookers.

James Sandol wasn’t going to miss out on the visual.

“It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime because how often does the president come to Sacramento?” Sandol said.

Once the president’s plane took off, so did many of the people who came to watch. Others stuck around, waiting for all other presidential aircraft to leave before they did.