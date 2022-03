Tenants took to the steps of the State Capitol Wednesday morning to send a message to senators that they want an extension of California’s eviction moratorium.

At the same time, there’s another group on the other side of those unpaid rents. Some California landlords have been waiting 23 months to get what’s owed and pay their own bills.

Christina La Marca, the president of the California Rental Housing Association, joined Sonseeahray Wednesday.