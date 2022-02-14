Proposed bill would ban the word ‘squaw’ in naming places in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new bill being proposed in Sacramento would ban the use of the word “squaw” for naming places and geographical features in California by 2024.

The proposal was introduced by Assemblymembers James C. Ramos (D-Highland) and Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens).

Ramos is the first California Native American elected to the state, and Garcia is the chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus.

“AB 2022 would ban the use of the S-word and establish a process for renaming locations with that offensive racial and sexist term which began as derogatory word used against Native American women. It is an idiom that came into use during the westward expansion of America, and it is not a tribal word,” Ramos said.

According to Ramos, more than 100 places in California use the word in some capacity. The United States Department of the Interior has issued an order that the term be “erased from the National landscape and forever replaced” on almost 700 sites using the name on federal lands.