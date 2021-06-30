Proud Boys member from Oakhurst arrested for assaulting officers in US Capitol breach, officials say

OAKHURST, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) — An Oakhurst man who authorities say is a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assaulting officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia says 39-year-old Ricky Christopher Wilden of Oakhurst was caught on camera cheering as the doors to the Capitol were opened.

He then allegedly sprayed an unknown substance at officers who were standing guard at the east door.

Wilden was arrested after he was identified and has been charged with federal offenses, including assaulting, resisting and impeding officers while inside of the Capitol building.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the Eastern District of California on Wednesday afternoon.

Since Jan. 6, authorities have arrested 465 people on charges related to the Capitol breach, including 130 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.