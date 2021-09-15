Public health department partners with Tyler Perry in effort to reach Black Californians

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Tyler Perry attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The state public health department announced Wednesday it partnered with Tyler Perry as part of an effort to reach Black Californians.

Several videos will be released throughout September focusing on “frequently asked questions around the safety and efficacy of vaccines.”

“What I want to do is give people the facts,” Perry said. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there, and my hope is that this content will give people the answers they need to make their own decisions based on the truth.”

The partnership is part of California’s “Let’s Get to ImmUnity” campaign.