Public health officials putting reopening decisions on hold until reporting system glitch is fixed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Serious technical issues in the state’s electronic reporting system mean COVID-19 cases are likely being underreported, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The data collected guides when certain businesses can reopen and where in-person schooling is allowed.

But until health directors have accurate numbers, some say decisions will have to be put on hold.

The daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases appeared to be going down over the last week in Yolo County but Public Health Director Brian Vaughn is now learning that the decrease is likely due to a glitch in the state’s reporting system for infectious diseases.

“I have no confidence that that’s actually the case and I won’t know until the full data comes in,” Vaughn told FOX40.

Health officials said the glitch is causing new case numbers to be delayed and underreported across California.

Paired with lags in testing results, Vaughn said he’s certain they’re not getting an accurate picture of how the virus is impacting the community.

“The timing is bad, just to be frank, because I know there’s a number of key decisions that are happening moving forward. One around whether to issue waivers to local schools,” Vaughn said.

As of Wednesday, Yolo County meets some of the state’s criteria to grant waivers for elementary schools who want to return to in-person learning since their case rate appears to be below the threshold of 200 cases per 100,000 people.

But since the numbers are likely off, he said he doesn’t know whether schools will still qualify.

“Decisions that are based solely on data, well we are going to have to wait because it’s just not accurate now,” explained Vaughn.

Without correct numbers, officials also can’t track whether new safety measures are working like moving restaurants and gyms outdoors, Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye explained.

“Looking at the data, it looks as if we are heading in the right direction and the steps we are taking were actually effective. But because of this lag and problems with receiving reports, we don’t know,” Kasirye said.

There’s no timeline yet for when the reporting system will be back up and running.

The state will be having labs send counties spreadsheets of new cases directly so they can input the data themselves.

In the meantime, Vaughn said he hopes these likely inaccurate numbers won’t give the community a false sense of security.

“The advice I give is just assume everyone has it and operate that way. So, keep your distance, wear your mask, wash your hands,” Vaughn advised.

The California Department of Public Health said the issue is not affecting hospitalization numbers since those are tracked through a different system.