Public health officials recommend all Californians mask up while in public places

(KTXL) — Public health officials are recommending all Californians — regardless of vaccination status — mask up while inside in public places as the delta variant spreads and cases of COVID-19 spike.

The California Department of Public Health made the announcement Wednesday following new guidance on a national level asking Americans who live in areas with “substantial or high” virus transmission to wear masks in indoor, public settings.

According to the CDPH, more than 90% of Californians live in places experiencing high transmission rates. There are seven local counties that show a high rate of community transmission: Sacramento, Sutter, Yuba, Nevada, Solano, Stanislaus and Plumas counties.

Locally, Yolo County announced a mask mandate will go into effect starting Friday. The county has recorded an eight-fold increase in its COVID-19 case rate.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 12.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and 6,849 new cases as of Wednesday.

“We are not done with this COVID pandemic,” Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson told FOX40 Tuesday. “We’re taking it to that next level of requirement so that it really becomes universal masking and it’s easy to enforce because you can tell everybody needs to be wearing a mask, not just the unvaccinated.”

An exclusive Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll revealed nearly half of Californians support a statewide indoor mask mandate, while 39% oppose one.

California officials have also been pushing for more residents to get vaccinated as the country faces off with the highly infectious delta variant. Just this week, the state said it will require millions of health care workers and state employees to show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly. That will start next month.