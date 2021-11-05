Public Policy Institute of California researcher discusses bridging the digital divide

No one ever thought K-12 campuses across the nation would be shut down for parts of two school years, but then the pandemic hit, changing everything.

Suddenly, children needed to be online for hours to learn at home, and they needed a device to do it. In thousands of homes, that wasn’t possible.

Distance learning during the pandemic exposed California’s digital divide and the education equity issues that come with it.

Joseph Hayes, a research associate with the Public Policy Institute of California, joined Sonseeahray to share new research about where the state stands on bridging that divide.