SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A puppy was found wandering alone in the destruction left behind by the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County.

Video shows the lost puppy running through debris to get to the photojournalist who was recording video of charred cars and what was left behind of a home that was burned down.

The puppy can be seen jumping around the feet of the person.

The photojournalist gave the dog some water and said he took to the dog to Yreka and handed it over to Rescue Ranch Inc. at the suggestion of fire crews.

The puppy eventually found its way to its owners, according to a Facebook post that said the family rushed to evacuate with no time to look back. The message also states they are still looking for the puppy’s mother and two siblings.

The McKinney Fire started on Friday afternoon and it grew to about 40,000 acres by the following day. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire is over 56,000 acres.

A state of emergency has been declared in Siskiyou County and evacuations were issued, affecting thousands of people.

On Sunday, two people were found dead inside of a car in the area near the fire. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, the car was in the driveway of a home.

The fire saw slow growth on Tuesday due to weather conditions, but officials reported two more deaths. The Sheriff’s office said the two people were found dead at separate homes.

The fire is currently at 0% containment, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.